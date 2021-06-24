Scales Justice
© unknown/KJN
The Supreme Court on Monday shut down a lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy after President Joe Biden ended it in June.

The court in an unsigned order sent the case back to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit with instructions to toss the case out as moot. The court yanked oral arguments for the case in February shortly after Biden announced that he planned to wind down the policy. The Justice Department at the time asked the justices to toss the case.

The case sought to invalidate Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was implemented in 2019 by the Department of Homeland Security. Under it, asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico until immigration courts concluded their hearings. About 68,000 people were detained in Mexico under the policy, according to the DHS.

The policy, which Trump touted as one of his major immigration victories, was frequently criticized by Democrats throughout its short life. Officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy was intended to keep track of asylum-seekers fleeing political turbulence in Central American and South American countries.

The DHS in early June ended the policy with a memo claiming that it did not "adequately or sustainably enhance border management."

Previously, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to shut down a case challenging the way in which Trump secured funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The court in February also took that case off of its argument schedule after Biden vowed to end construction of the border wall.