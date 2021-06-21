© Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock



"The people of Armenia gave our Civil Contract party a mandate to lead the country and personally me to lead the country as prime minister. We already know that we won a convincing victory in the elections and we will have a convincing majority in parliament."

of the vote in snap parliamentary polls called in an effort to defuse a political crisis after a war with Azerbaijan, official results show.An alliance led by his rival, ex-leader Robert Kocharyan, came second with 21%, according to the results based on ballots from 100%t of precincts counted.and can be assigned additional seats in order to form a government. Pashinyan hours earlier claimed victory based on early results, but Kocharyan's grouping swiftly contested the vote and alleged election fraud.Pashinyan announced early on Monday:He urged supporters to turn up at Yerevan's main square Monday evening.which came when just 30% of precincts had been counted.the bloc said in a statement, adding it would not "recognise" the results until the "violations" were studied.Earlier on Sunday evening, theThe vote was being followed by Armenia's Soviet-era master Russia, arch-foe Azerbaijan and Turkey, which backed Azerbaijan in the six-week war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.Despite stifling heat, nearly 50% of about 2.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots, election officials said. Some observers said turnout in the South Caucasus country of three million people was higher than expected. During a campaign marred by polarising rhetoric, Pashinyan had said he expected his party to secure 60% of the vote. Election officials said the vote was conducted in accordance with Armenia's legislation. Kocharyan was himself accused of rigging a presidential election in favour of his hand-picked ally and presiding over a deadly crackdown on protesters in 2008.Armenia won international praise for holding its first free and fair vote under Pashinyan in 2018.On the streets of Yerevan on Sunday, Armenians voiced conflicting opinions about Pashinyan. Voter Anahit Sargsyan said the prime minister, who spearheaded peaceful protests against corrupt elites in 2018, deserved another chance. She said she feared the return of the old guard whom she accused of plundering the country."I voted against a return to the old ways," said the 63-year-old former teacher.Another voter, Vardan Hovhannisyan, said he had cast his ballot for Kocharyan, who calls Russian leader Vladimir Putin his friend. "I voted for secure borders, solidarity in society, the return of our war prisoners, the wellbeing of the wounded and a strong army," said the 41-year-old musician.More than 6,500 people were killed in the war, according to the latest official figures from Armenia and Azerbaijan.