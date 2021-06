© Greg Nash/Reuters



Former President Barack Obama has pointed the finger at the media and social networks, arguing they are to blame for the growing divisions among Americans - even as he himself admitted the divide grew under his watch.While heaping praise on the current president during a Monday interview Despite the divide, he said Joe Biden is well equipped to bridge the gap between the two.The former president argued that the country has been torn apart by a "combination of political, cultural, ideological and geographical divisions," insisting, however, that when he first ran for the office America was far more unified.In the time since,he said, claiming that this has allowed netizens to live in their own bubbles with like-minded people and avoid considering other views.However,given his petty refusal to even utter ex-President Donald Trump's name while Trump was in officeWhile he mentioned both Fox News and the Times in his swipe at the media, the former president hasHe hasn't held back against Fox News in particular, taking every opportunity available to publicly rage at the network that brought the 'birther' conspiracy to mainstream eyes and fueled the Republicans who spent his two terms in office blocking whatever legislation he could bring to the floor. In 2017, he chuckled thatWhen endorsing Biden for president last year, Obama couldn't help throwing a thinly-veiled jab at a "propaganda network with little regard for the truth" which "the other side" had at their disposal, without calling out Fox by name, and even thanked the coronavirus pandemic for its "way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real and what is important."Obama nevertheless encouraged Americans from all sides of the political spectrum to come together and curb-stomp fake news, lest it push them irreversibly into an echo chamber from which there is no escape.many might argue was already broken.Obama told The 19th, sounding for all the world like the New York Times' recent call for the"As citizens, we need to push our institutions in the direction of addressing these challenges," Obama said.- Obama merely expressed confidence that Biden would be able to "bridge our divides."