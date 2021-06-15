Prosecutors say the attack against a Muslim family in southwestern Ontario that left four dead and one injured was an act of terrorism.Twenty-year-old Nathaniel Veltman had been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 6 incident in London, Ont.Police allege the incident was a planned and premeditated attack targeting Muslims.Saboor Khan, a friend of the family, said upgrading the charges against Veltman was "the right thing to do.""The family and the community has been terrorized and many of us are afraid to leave our homes," Khan said.A funeral for the family drew hundreds of mourners to the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario over the weekend.Veltman's next court date is scheduled for June 21.