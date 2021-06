© Reuters/United Arab Lis



"The signing of these agreements brings to an end two and a half years of political crisis. We are faced with great challenges, and all the citizens of Israel are looking to us with hope. The government will work for all the Israeli public - religious, secular, ultra-Orthodox, Arab - without exception, as one. All the partners in this government are committed, first and foremost, to the people of Israel."

Who Gets What?

While parties across the Israeli political spectrum have united to end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign as prime minister, many remain skeptical of how much the alliance can accomplish. Others fear that with right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett at the helm, the moderate and left-wing groups will be unable to contain his more radical agenda.opposing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu haveAccording to the Times of Israel , the last to sign was Yamina, headed byEarlier in the day,Under the terms of the deal , Bennett will serve as prime minister until August 2023, when Lapid will take over and lead until November 2025 - assuming the government survives that long, of course. In the last three years, Israel has had four elections, and the coalition is extremely diverse , including far-right nationalists, centrists, social democrats, and for the first time in Israeli history, an Islamist Arab party: the conservative Joint Arab List, or Ra'am.While Bennett is head of government,offices Bennett will occupy when they rotate in 2023. Bennett was quoted as saying in a joint statement by Yesh Atid and Yamina:Lapid said in the statement that the unity government was formed to do what's best for the country.The collective terms of the deal are exceedingly complex , with the eight parties each vying to protect their own core ideological concerns. However,who will exercise joint power over the structure of the coalition andover decisions made in the cabinet and ministerial committees.In addition to the prime ministership,and party co-founder Ayelet Shaked will become Interior Minister.with party chair Gideon Sa'ar taking the second portfolio, and they have been given a seat on the Judicial Appointments Committee. New Hope also asked for changes to the judicial system, including splitting the attorney general's post into two posts, one for prosecution and another for government legal advice, and the passing of a basic law outlining the Knesset's relationship with the Supreme Court.Ra'am chairwill head the Knesset's Interior Committee, and the party will also head the Arab Affairs Committee.The party has won a provision to "advance the gay community's rights," but as Haaretz notes, it will be hard to convince the more conservative members of the coalition to accept any change toward allowing same-gender marriage in Israel.as well as the committees on the constitution, law and justice, and labor, welfare, and healthThe party has also been given a seat on the Judicial Appointments Committee.The status of the West Bank's Area C , which is under full military jurisdiction, will remain unchanged. The government will also revisit the national conscription law to possibly include an alternate national service track, and it will establish a commission to investigate the Mount Meron disaster , in which 45 people were killed in a crowd crush on April 30 of this year.will require the government adopt the 2016 Western Wall compromise, segregating male and female worshippers at the southern plaza, and half of the cabinet members on the committee will be women. They also won nonbinding support for authorizing city rabbis to conduct conversions, and have proposed an amendment depriving the interior minister of the ability to close businesses for Shabbat.