A Christian magazine editor has revealed he'll no longer hire graduates from Ivy League colleges because they're too woke, self-important or scaredto speak out against cancel culture even if they don't believe in it.R. R. Reno is the editor of First Things, a monthly religious magazine with a circulation of 30,000.In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal on Monday, he said used to jump at the chance to hire from Ivy Leagues, but now it turns him off applicants.'That marks a change. A decade ago I relished the opportunity to employ talented graduates of Princeton, Yale, Harvard and the rest. Today? Not so much,' Reno wrote.He cited a recent example at Haverford, the college he attended, where outraged students protested against what they called anti-blackness on a Zoom meeting where he said they showed 'thin-skinned narcissism and naked aggression'.'Student activists don't represent the majority of students.'I sympathize.,' he said.First Things has offices in Manhattan and employs nine editors currently. It's unclear how many writers the magazine has.Reno said that while not everyone at Ivy League colleges are too woke, a larger problem is that those who aren't are keeping quiet for fear of retribution, rather than speaking out against things they disagree with.'A few years ago a student at an Ivy League school told me, "The first things you learn your freshman year is never to say what you are thinking."He was praised online for his honest words. Some said they'd heard similar things from CEOs privately, but that the issue was never spoken about.Now, Reno says he'll only hire from religious colleges and large state universities. schools.