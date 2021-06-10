© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov



British newspaper the Times came under attack on Monday after publishing a sensationalist story making a false claim that six Russian Air Force planes entered sovereign Irish airspace, last year. The report is completely untrue.Journalist John Mooney alleged that "six Russian aircraft were detected by Nato and European air forces off the west coast of Ireland" in March last year, despite the planes being in international airspace.In particular, Mooney notes the incursion of anti-submarine aircraft, communications relay planes, and Blackjack bombers."Russian military aircraft often fly off the west coast [of Ireland] without communicating to air traffic control or filing a flight plan," the article says. "The presence of the aircraft off the west coast caused extensive difficulties for Irish air traffic control.""We should formalise our relationship with Britain to cover and protect our airspace," he told the newspaper. "We need to spend money on a military radar system so we know who is in our airspace and have an arrangement with our neighbours."According to Steffan Watkins, a Canadian specialist in debunking misinformation about planes and ships, this is not the first time that a newspaper has published a similar story.