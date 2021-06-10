© Christopher Furlong/Getty Images



A British defense analyst has suggested that an incident involving misbehaving soldiers stationed in Estonia may have been "constructed" by Moscow's spooks as a means of discrediting NATO and its operations near Russia's borders.Last weekend, six British troops were kicked off a train in the Estonian town of Jogeva, 30km from the border with Russia. According to London-based tabloid the Mirror, the soldiers were removed from the locomotive after fellow passengers complained about their drunken debauchery. Rail staff had to tell them multiple times to stop intimidating civilians by being loud and aggressive, the paper claimed.After being thrown off, the soldiers were handed over to NATO military police. The squaddies are part of the military bloc's Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup, located in central and northern Europe.This spring, during Russian military exercises near the Ukrainian border, Jones suggested that Moscow "is pulling out all of the stops in order to be able to wage the widest possible range of hostilities against Ukraine."Shortly after, Russia withdrew its troops back to their home bases.The recent incident isn't the first time British soldiers have gotten into trouble in Estonia in recent months.