Harri Hursti, Ph.D., computer scientist, and Elizabeth Howard, Cybersecurity and Elections Counsel of the radical, Soros-funded nonprofit, the Brennan Center for Justice in Manhattan, are both experts in election cybersecurity. In 2018 they were part of a UN initiative surrounding election cybersecurity and now they are part of efforts to derail or sabotage audits of the 2020 election, Howard in Maricopa County, Arizona, and Hursti in Windham, New Hampshire.
Yesterday we reported that Howard and Hursti briefed a roomful of U.N. election observers on November 3, 2018. That briefing took place in Washington, D.C. and it concerned election cybersecurity. Three days later, on Election Day, a team of 186 U.N. election observers was deployed all over America - we don't know where - to observe our mid-term elections and to gather data for the U.N.
The U.N. committee Howard and Hursti spoke to in 2018 is chaired by Isabel Santos, who is the OSCE PA / ODIHR, which stands for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly / the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.
What we first uncovered is that the U.N. is actually allowed, via treaties, to come into our country and observe our elections! Thankfully, a state can elect to prohibit this type of international meddling and 18 of the more sensible ones have closed their borders to such international observations.
The U.N. has no business observing the inner workings of our states' elections, especially given that we now know for a fact, through DNI John Ratcliffe's January 2021 report, that there was foreign interference in our 2020 elections. The American public does not yet know exactly how many foreign nations were involved - and that statement should frighten you - nor how they became privy to any of our election and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
It appears likely that two US entities assisted the U.N. in observing our elections, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), both 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable nonprofits. The NASS and the NASED worked hand-in-glove with U.N. officials in both 2018 and in 2020 - during COVID-19 - when the U.N. team came back to observe our presidential elections.
These two nonprofits, one which includes secretaries of states and the lieutenant governors whose roles include election administration (NASS) and the other which includes states' chief election officers (NASED), claim to represent 100% of America's top election administrators. The funding for these groups is unknown, but they need money to participate in lobbying which falls outside of public oversight and scrutiny. Any governmental work or any work at all that these two nonprofits conduct could remain an absolute secret from the taxpayers who pay these public officials' salaries. The public officials which NASS and NASED represent control the elections in all 50 states.
Since both NASS and NASED are very delinquent in filing their IRS tax Form 990s. The secretaries of state who usually oversee their state's charity bureaus would be the government bodies to address any secretive activities that these two charitable nonprofits might be involved in.
Yet these two, powerful nonprofits - whose memberships have been working directly with a globalist, socialist-minded organization, the U.N., since 2005 - ushered in teams of international election observers into election precincts all over the United States in 2018 and 2020.
A UN mission to observe the 2018 U.S. elections having already been approved, the OSCE ODIHR team conducted a Needs Assessment Mission between May 21-25, 2018, meeting 27 entities, 14 of which were federal entities, and Congressional representatives or the RNC & DNC. One state board of elections, Maryland, was also on the list. The remainder were a tiny, handpicked list of U.S. nonprofits that reads like a who's who list of radical, far-left, and even socialist groups. In addition to NASS and NASED and the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL), yet another "trade group" for U.S. elected officials, these nonprofits included:
- The Brennan Center for Justice. They specifically met with Elizabeth Howard, Cybersecurity and Elections Counsel and Daniel I. Weiner, Senior Counsel, Democracy Program;The only Conservative organization listed was the Heritage Foundation!
- The Center for Election Innovations and Research, which is one of the nonprofits the Amistad Project exposed as being one of the nonprofit bagmen for $ .5 billion in "Zuckerbucks" in 2020;
- The National Democratic Institute which is an associate organization of Socialist International and which has heavy backing from powerful unions;
- The Center for Democracy and Technology. The team met with Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Ph.D., Chief Technologist. Hall, a computer scientist, currently sits upon the advisory board of Verified Voting along with Harri Hursti, that is he did until Hursti's name was wiped from that webpage just before or after his appointment to the Windham, New Hampshire audit team on May 3, 2021;
- Bipartisan Policy Center. A center-left think tank focused on left-leaning energy policy;
- The Sentencing Project. A social and racial justice group that works to overturn felony disenfranchisement laws;
- The International Foundation for Election Systems (IFES) [sic]. "As a global leader in democracy promotion, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) engages with critical issues in democracy, governance, and elections around the world." (A typo appears to have listed the IFES incorrectly, as the only other organization with a name in any way similar to this is the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.)
- Public Broadcasting Service. PBS was the only media outlet they met with.
This list of entities interviewed by the UN electoral mission represents undisputed bias towards one political ideology, the Democrats, socialists, and their far-left, radical, activist nonprofits.
It is, of course, notable that this U.N. committee specifically met with Elizabeth Howard, Esq., from the Brennan Center.
The Center for Election Innovations and Research (CEIR) is one of the groups identified by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society as being a part of a "dark money apparatus" and among the key nonprofits which distributed $ .5 billion in "Zuckerbucks" in 2020, in particular, to swing states (mentioned were MI, PA, and WI) and, in particular, to state and county election officials. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Pricilla Chan donated an astounding $500,000,000 to this effort! The other 5 foundations listed only donated, each, between $1M - $4+M.
The Amistad Project's December 16, 2020 press release stated:
This network pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into local election systems using the COVID crisis as a pretense. Our report proves that in reality it was nothing more than a naked attempt to purchase an election. ... This report paints a clear picture of a cabal of billionaires and activists using their wealth to subvert, control, and fundamentally alter the electoral system itself.The OSCE IDIHR was invited back to the United States in 2020 to observe our presidential elections: "[f]ollowing the 4 March invitation from the U.S. Government to observe the 3 November 2020 general elections." Meetings were conducted remotely.
The ODIHR LEOM, led by Ambassador Urszula Gacek, consisted of a 15-member core team based in Washington D.C. and 30 long-term observers, who observed in 32 states and the District of Columbia. The LEOM remained in the United States until 15 November in order to follow post-election developments.In the 2020 reports, the OSCE / ODIHR again, in addition to the Dept. of State, exclusively thanked NASS and NASED:
The ODIHR EOM wishes to thank the authorities of the United States for the invitation to observe the election, and the Department of State, the National Association of Secretaries of States, and the National Association of State Election Directors for their assistance.The COVID-19 pandemic had shut down the world as of March, and it had stopped commerce, stopped international travel, for the most part, and sent shock waves throughout every single country on the planet. Yet, on March 4, 2020, somebody from within the United States wanted this U.S. election observation by the U.N. to continue!
The U.N.'s 2020 Limited Election Observation Mission (LEOM) was not canceled, it continued its work, unabated. For the 2020 Needs Assessment Mission between May 29 - June 5, 2020, the OSCE ODIHR again met with 27 groups and, again, 14 were federal entities, Congressional representatives from the RNC & DNC, and one state election board (Illinois). They again met with NASS, NASED, and NCSL. Included, again, were the Brennan Center, CEIR, The Sentencing Project, the International Foundation for Election Systems [sic], the National Democratic Institute, and the Heritage Foundation. New were:
- International Republican Institute (IRI), "Advancing democracy worldwide." "IRI consults with politicians on how to respond to constituents swiftly and effectively, and create sustainable solutions to pressing issues. We train citizens in the democratic system so they can proactively get involved in their government."The IRI's board chair for 25 years, Arizona Senator John McCain stepped down in 2018. The new board chair is Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan.
- The Carter Center. "Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope. "The Carter Center is guided by the principles of our Founders, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Founded, in partnership with Emory University, on a fundamental commitment to human rights and the alleviation of human suffering, the Center seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health ... The Carter Center is recognized as a pioneer and leader in the field of election observation. It has monitored 113 elections in 39 countries, helping to ensure democratic elections that reflect the will of the people."The Carter Center was among the group of nonprofits that sent four threatening letters attacking the Arizona Senate's forensic audit. Two of those, sent to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, were signed by the Carter Center, on April 13 and April 22, 2021.
The UN's LEOM team report stunningly reveals the addition of one more group - Facebook.
Directly underneath CEIR, one of the nonprofit bagmen for the delivery of that $ .5+ billion in Zuckerbucks in 2020, newly-added to the OSCE ODIHR's Needs Assessment Mission interview list for the election year 2020, the presidential election year, the year COVID-19 stopped the world, the year the Democrats and Perkins Coie's Marc Elias made a hard push to install absentee voting everywhere as fast as they could, the year Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife and Zuckerberg's big tech billionaire colleagues all dumped more than $ 0.5 billion into our election systems and privatized the 2020 election - especially in those swing states - and the year the election was stolen from President Donald Trump, what is this new group the U.N. team met within May, 2020?
Katie Harbath, Public Policy Director
Crystal Patterson, Head of Global Civic Partnerships
This wasn't just any old Facebook top-level manager, this was Facebook's Head of Global Civic Partnerships.
Sometime between May 29 - June 5, 2020, when the world was on COVID-19 lockdown, no one could travel, our elderly were dying, all alone, frightened, and under quarantine, inside nursing homes, particularly so in four Democratic-run states, New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania - and while a crisis gripped the world, a special team of international U.N. OSCE PA / ODIHR election "observers" met with Facebook's Head of Global Civic Partnerships, Crystal Patterson.
Just what type of a global civic partnership did they all talk about?
There is one last shocking nonprofit meeting that needs highlighting.
Back in 2018, this U.N. team met with the International Foundation for Election Systems (IFES). That nonprofit's name appears to have been a typo for a diligent search revealed that the only other nonprofit this could be is the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). This was confirmed by going to the IFES's website and finding the staff member's name listed in the U.N. document: Beata Martin-Rozumilowicz, Regional Director, Europe and Asia.
Richard Soudriette was the IFES founding president for 19 years. He stepped down in 2007.
He is a founding member and advisor of the Association of European Election Officials (ACEEEO) - formerly the Association of Central and Eastern European Election Officials - in 1991.
The ACEEEO is the European equivalent to the American National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED).
This man knows his way around election administration and election infrastructure and the public officials who control elections and who oversee the vote count.
Richard W. Soudriette is also the chairman of the SGO Smartmatic International Elections Advisory Council.
According to groundbreaking research done by the team at opslens.com, in their November 26, 2020 article, Did Donald Trump Catch Dominion and Smartmatic US Election Racketeering? by CD media:
Through Richard Soudriette, Smartmatic looks like it was attempting to get US secretaries of state to certify whatever results came in 5 months before the election happened.It does appear that the IFES's name, as stated in the U.N. committee's 2018 list of U.S. groups it met with - the International Foundation for Election Systems (IFES) - was not just a typo. Its correct name is the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).
This same Kay Stimson [whom] Congress said was stonewalling, overcharging state governments, and lying to Congress can be found at the National Association of Secretaries of State. Dominion Voting Systems is too entrenched not to influence state-level election policy and outcomes along with Smartmatic's Business Development Manager, Denis Bechac.
According to her bio, Stimson is the Chair of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council for election industry providers. She represented both the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in media and government relations positions.
When you consider all of this as well as her being listed as the Director of Communications for the NASS, it's no wonder Dominion and Smartmatic don't take election fraud investigations too seriously.
Looking into company ties to all the states is probably why state officials need to be investigated along with Dominion Voting Systems.
This was, it does appear, to have been a deliberate attempt to obscure this group's real name and to throw off the public from finding out who it really is and who its connections are. This is actually an old and well-worn technique of crooked and corrupt nonprofits which wish to evade detection - and hide their criminality - by purposefully adding an extra word, using an unusual abbreviation, or adding a space to their corporate name or to board member's names.
This is an indicator that this particular nonprofit has something to hide.
Why would a nonprofit with extremely close ties to Richard Soudriette - he was the IFES founder - who is also the chairman SGO Smartmatic International Elections Advisory Council - want to hide itself in a 2018 list of U.S. meetings with the U.N.'s OSCE ODIHR?
We now know that the observers to the 2018 and 2020 U.S. elections, our mid-term, and our presidential elections, met with, among others:
- Elizabeth Howard, Cybersecurity and Elections Counsel with the radical Brennan CenterAdd to this list the, as yet unknown, leadership of NASS and NASED - especially in 2018 and 2020 - who brought together these actors - under cover of a U.N. "mission" to observe our elections in 2018 and 2020.
- The Center for Election Innovations and Research, which is one of the nonprofits the Amistad Project exposed as being one of the nonprofit bagmen for $ .5 billion in "Zuckerbucks" in 2020
- The Center for Democracy and Technology. The team met with Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Ph.D., Chief Technologist. Hall, a computer scientist, currently sits upon the advisory board of Verified Voting along with Harri Hursti, that is he did until Hursti's name was wiped from that webpage just before or after his appointment to the NH audit team on May 3, 2021
- International Republican Institute, "Advancing democracy worldwide."
- The Carter Center. "Waging peace. "Fighting Disease. Building Hope."
- The International Foundation for Election Systems (IFES). "As a global leader in democracy promotion, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) engages with critical issues in democracy, governance and elections around the world."
- The National Democratic Institute which is an associate organization of Socialist International and which has heavy backing from powerful unions
- Facebook - Katie Harbath, Public Policy Director and Crystal Patterson, Head of Global Civic Partnerships
Could detailed information about the vulnerabilities in our elections - our election cybersecurity vulnerabilities - in all 50 states, have actually been gathered by unknown agents who were a part of these 2018 and 2020 U.N. OSCE PA / ODIHR Limited Election Observation Missions?
Is it possible that this U.N. mission actually - knowingly or unknowingly, we cannot determine - assisted foreign entities in attacking our elections through cybersecurity vulnerabilities uncovered through direct observation of our election systems in 2018!
Why were these particular nonprofits brought together in 2018 and 2020 to meet with these election observation missions sponsored by the U.N.'s OSCE ODIHR?
What role did NASS and NASED leadership and members play in regards to these two U.N. OSCE ODIHR missions, in 2018 and 2020?
Who, from within the United States formally requested, on March 4, 2020, as COVID-19 raged, that the U.N. OSCE ODIHR team come back to observe the 2020 presidential elections?
Did these U.N. / NASS / NASED nonprofit meetings have purposes other than those publicly stated?
Did the two U.N. OSCE ODIHR missions, in 2018 and 2020, have purposes other than those publicly stated?
There are numerous questions surrounding these entities and their activities but what we do know is that they met before and after the 2018 and 2020 elections and their members are now doing all they can to stop or derail any audits of elections going on in the US today.
