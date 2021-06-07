A baby girl has died in the early hours of this morning after a dog attack in Co Waterford.near the Co Cork border.Parademics and gardaí treated the baby at the scene before rushing the infant to Cork University Hospital (CUH).The three-month-old baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital at around 3.00 am.Gardaí from Dungarvan, Co Waterford have begun an investigation into the incident and the scene at the house has been preserved for examination.A postmortem examination is due to be carried out today and it is understood that a file will be sent to the Coroners' Court and an inquest will be held in due course.In a statement issued confirming the death of the infant, gardaí said "all the circumstances" of the incident are under investigation.Fr Milo Guiry of Ardmore, whose parish encompasses the village of Clashmore, said that it was a "terrible tragedy.""We will keep the family in our prayers. Every support will be offered to them. It is terrible, terrible news."