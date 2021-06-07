DoD will not fly the pride flag at military installations.The Defense Department will not allow the Pride flag to be flown at installations under its purview, unlike the State Department, spokesperson John Kirby said Friday."After some careful consideration the department will maintain the existing policy regarding the display" at military bases, Kirby told reporters. "There won't be an exception made for the Pride flag.Under Blinken's authorization, the flag could be displayed before May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, through the end of June."We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact," an internal State Department memo read.