Biden Pentagon, State Department at odds over pride flag
Fox News
Sat, 05 Jun 2021 10:28 UTC
The Defense Department will not allow the Pride flag to be flown at installations under its purview, unlike the State Department, spokesperson John Kirby said Friday.
"After some careful consideration the department will maintain the existing policy regarding the display" at military bases, Kirby told reporters. "There won't be an exception made for the Pride flag.
"This in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for the LGBTQ+ community," Kirby continued. "This was really more about the potential ... for other challenges that could arise from that exception."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April reversed a Trump administration policy that rejected requests to display the pride flag in June, when Pride Month is celebrated.
Under Blinken's authorization, the flag could be displayed before May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, through the end of June.
Blinken said diplomatic outposts are not required to fly the flag and that leaders have the ability to "determine that such a display is appropriate in light of local conditions."
U.S. embassies were also authorized to fly Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags to commemorate the anniversary of George Floyd's death.
"We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact," an internal State Department memo read.
Reader Comments
You'd think they had some actual work to do than to make this an issue.
What. A. Joke.
Inanity of inanities; all is inanity. RCclesiastes.R.C.
Anything Trump did, to bring back "Christian type values (codeword for morals) " (which are not conservative views or values, just politics mixing with religion), has been fast-tracked for abomination, by the Nit-Wit duo. I said earlier, God has a covenent wtih 2 nations on earth, Israel and the USA. This is just the Demon's way of saying blasphemy to OUR GOD, and hallelujah to their god Satan with this flag. When the final straw is reached, GOD's wrath will be swift, he's patient and hence this crap is dragging out, but once the falling away is complete. GOD have mercy on your (our) souls.
