The State Department's woke foreign policy crusade has reached the Vatican, as the US Embassy to the Holy See tripled down on celebrating LGBTQI+ Pride Month, both on social media and by hoisting the rainbow flag."The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTQI+ people. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights," the embassy declared on Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram on Tuesday, showing a photo of Pride flag hanging off the front facade and announcing it will be there "during the month of June.""Difficult to view this as anything other than a deliberate, provocative insult to traditional Catholicism," wrote Newsweek editor Josh Hammer. "Not a good look."Blinken had authorized - but not ordered - US embassies to raise the BLM flag last week, following April's memo approving the use of official flagpoles to display the Pride banner.In response to the BLM flag push, half a dozen Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would ban the embassies from displaying "inherently political flags that are in no way affiliated with the US Government," but their bill is unlikely to go anywhere in a Democrat-controlled Congress.While the Vatican has not yet reacted to the Pride flag, its display is a marked departure from the previous ambassador's tenure. In June 2020, Pope Francis bestowed upon Callista Gingrich - wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and a devout Catholic - a knighthood in the Order of Pius IX. Following her departure in January, the embassy has been run by the charge d'affaires, Patrick Connell, a career foreign service officer and a Democrat.