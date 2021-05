© Donna F. Aceto



Police will be banned from participating in New York City Pride events, as organizers say they are seeking to "create safer spaces" for "marginalized groups."Under the new policy, announced Saturday by NYC Pride,Coordinators of the world's largest gay pride celebration also saidOrganizers said in a press release:The recent nationwide reckoning of police violence inspired Heritage of Pride, the group that produces the event, to reexamine its relationship with the police — who were previously invited to march in the parade as it became more mainstream. NYC Pride Co-Chair André Thomas said:Detective Brian Downey, 41, president of the NYPD'ssaid hundreds of members of the police department have been marching for nearly four decades in good faith and solidarity with the community. Downey told The Post Saturday night:Downey said some distrust of the police is "justified," but his organization is about "building bridges," both in the community and at One Police Plaza. GOAL said it will continue its advocacy on behalf of the community, despite the move to ban them from Pride events.Millions of members of the LGBT community flock to the city in June for the world's landmark gay rights celebration.The event began in 1970, to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising a year before, when patrons of a Greenwich Village gay bar rioted against NYPD officers, who were conducting a raid of the then-illegal establishment.Momentum for the ban had been growing in recent years. In 2019, activists planned an alternative Pride parade in New York that excluded cops . Festivities were canceled last year over coronavirus concerns. Reclaim Pride Coalition co-founder Natalie James said at the time:In 2017, Pride Toronto banned cops from marching in its parade, after lobbying by Black Lives Matter protestors, according to The Daily Hive The NYPD's GOAL organization reportedly invited Toronto law enforcement to march side-by-side with them in the Manhattan parade.In 2025, NYC Pride will review its police participation ban, NYC Pride said. Until then, theorganizers said.and police sources tell The Post thatDowney responded: