Kelloggs has launched a special gay pride cereal that encourages buyers to choose the pronouns of characters such as Toucan Sam.Yes, really."Friend sent this to me. I had know idea that Tony the Tiger and the Toucan Sam were dating," tweeted Dave Rubin."Together With Pride cereal marks the latest chapter in a years long partnership with GLAAD and is the evolution of the much-loved All Together cereal, which previously was only available online," said Doug VanDeVelde, General Manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category. "Our delicious new recipe features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter. We can't wait for fans to try our latest limited run."Kelloggs added that the marketing ploy was part of their "commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion" while GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said the partnership "will create opportunities for homes and families to have conversations about the importance of acceptance, compassion and understanding, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ youth."Some responded to the news by joking that now even cereals were turning the frogs gay.Maybe their next target will be the electromagnetic spectrum, which is rumored to be ambivalent about Drag Queen Story Time and therefore "problematic."Given that it is supported by every major company, cultural institution, media outlet, social media network and government entity in the west, one wonders how they can still claim to be "oppressed" and what exactly they are fighting against now that they're pushing against an open door.GLAAD was "founded as a protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people" in 1985.In 2021, people who engage in such "defamatory coverage" or merely refuse to bake a gay pride cake are publicly shamed, deplatformed, attacked, fired, sued in court, or a combination of all five.Who is really doing the oppressing and who is being oppressed at this point?