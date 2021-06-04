Society's Child
New poll reveals big majority of Germans desire CLOSER relationship with Moscow, while EU-Russia relations are getting worse
RT
Fri, 04 Jun 2021 21:18 UTC
Commissioned by the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations (OA), an interest group that pushes Berlin to trade more with the east of the continent, the poll showed that the majority (62%) of Germans want to improve the country's relationship with Russia.
"If it were up to the wishes of the German population, the EU-Russia relationship would be significantly expanded in many different fields," OA chair Oliver Hermes said, noting that the people see value in cooperation and closer relations, especially in the economy and the energy sector.
Hermes also noted that Germans want to see a "common European economic space with the inclusion of Russia," which includes finalizing the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and opening the country up to the Moscow-made Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V.
The poll was published on Wednesday, the same day as the northern German region Mecklenburg-Vorpommern hosted 'Russia Day.' The state, which is also called Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in English, was part of the former East Germany and has close ties to Moscow due to Nord Stream 2. When the pipeline is complete, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will receive gas from Russia's Leningrad Region.
Despite close cooperation in the energy sector, and Berlin's willingness to defy the US to work with Moscow to achieve its economic goals, the relationship between Germany and Russia isn't all positive.
In August last year, Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was flown to Berlin's Charité Clinic after falling ill on a flight. German doctors later announced that Navalny had been poisoned with nerve agent Novichok, contradicting doctors in Omsk, where he was first treated.
The two countries have also clashed over claims that Russia was behind cyberattacks on German legislators and, most recently, over air traffic routes, with a proposed Lufthansa flight path avoiding Belarusian airspace being rejected by Moscow authorities.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- New poll reveals big majority of Germans desire CLOSER relationship with Moscow, while EU-Russia relations are getting worse
- Large sinkhole reported on west side of Nuevo Laredo (Mexico)
- Ice Age Farmer Report: JBS Shutdown - Biggest Attack on Food in History - Shortages Expected
- No tsunami warnings after two 5.9 magnitude earthquakes hit off Oregon coast
- American money is funding racist Jewish supremacist settler gangs in Israel and helping to fuel anti-Arab violence
- Another pillow case: Mike Lindell suing Dominion and Smartmatic for 'weaponizing the litigation process'
- House Republicans demand Fauci testify, release unredacted emails
- Chuck Grassley blasts DOJ for politicized prosecutions of US Capitol rioters after year of violent riots
- Support for Israel is even dropping among evangelical Christians
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Minneapolis cops shoot armed fugitive dead, sparks new destructive protests
- Two human flu virus strains may have gone extinct so say reports
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- Nearby gamma-ray burst defies expectations
- Scott Ritter: Did former Tony Blair aide Jonathan Powell meet with an Al-Qaeda front organization?
- Giant diamonds may hold the secret to understanding superdeep earthquakes
- Report says lobbying firm Blue Star Strategies, linked to Hunter Biden, being probed by Justice Department
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- US Supreme Court rejects J&J's appeal against $2.1 billion damages award over claims asbestos-laced talc caused cancer
- Ice Age Farmer Report: JBS Shutdown - Biggest Attack on Food in History - Shortages Expected
- American money is funding racist Jewish supremacist settler gangs in Israel and helping to fuel anti-Arab violence
- Another pillow case: Mike Lindell suing Dominion and Smartmatic for 'weaponizing the litigation process'
- House Republicans demand Fauci testify, release unredacted emails
- Scott Ritter: Did former Tony Blair aide Jonathan Powell meet with an Al-Qaeda front organization?
- Report says lobbying firm Blue Star Strategies, linked to Hunter Biden, being probed by Justice Department
- Novichok inquest to become 'public inquiry' with secret sessions, as evidence contradicts UK government narrative
- Macron postpones unpopular pension reform promise until after France's elections in spring 2022
- Biden to alter Trump order targeting US investments in Chinese military firms: report
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Cyberattack Shuts Down Biggest Meat Producer in World, JBS - Cyberpandemic meets Food Supply
- Biden administration adds 59 Chinese companies - including Huawei and military firms - to investment blacklist
- Indian politician killed in Kashmir, detainee shot dead after gunfight in camp
- Danish PM insists relations with European allies don't need repairing amid US spying connection allegations
- Israel's assault on Gaza a huge economic gamble
- Oblivious to hypocrisy, 'democracy scholars' want Biden and Dems to strong-arm election reform through Congress
- Going for gold: Russia to eliminate US dollar from sovereign wealth fund this month amid warning of politics sabotaging currency
- Austrian leader Kurz laments state of EU/Russia relations, claims real peace in Europe can only be achieved if they work together
- Bye, bye Bibi: Bennett will oust Netanyahu as Israeli PM under reported deal
- SOTT Focus: Gates, Microsoft and Epstein ... The Cover-Up Continues
- Fauci emails reveal damage control scramble after ZeroHedge spotlights man-made COVID-19 theory
- New poll reveals big majority of Germans desire CLOSER relationship with Moscow, while EU-Russia relations are getting worse
- Chuck Grassley blasts DOJ for politicized prosecutions of US Capitol rioters after year of violent riots
- Support for Israel is even dropping among evangelical Christians
- Minneapolis cops shoot armed fugitive dead, sparks new destructive protests
- US Supreme Court rejects J&J's appeal against $2.1 billion damages award over claims asbestos-laced talc caused cancer
- Flashback: Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance Has Hidden Almost $40 Million In Pentagon Funding And Militarized Pandemic Science
- Minneapolis' George Floyd Square: Crews dismantle barriers as city moves to reopen intersection
- King County, Washington Council votes to ban facial recognition software
- Trudeau's regret over children's deaths does nothing to address the issues faced by Canada's indigenous people
- Fauci's upcoming book scrubbed on Amazon, Barnes & Noble amid backlash
- EU unveils plan for new digital ID wallet
- 'Not a good look': US Embassy in Vatican flies LGBT pride flag, offending Catholics
- The FBI's strange anthrax investigation sheds light on covid lab-leak theory and Fauci's emails
- The virus "looks engineered", Dr Fauci was told by a leading scientist, before both of them actively suppressed the lab leak theory
- Facebook to stop exempting politicians from censorship, building on Trump ban - reports
- Response to Fauci's emails proves everything is fake, narrative management trumps reality, and those in power want it that way
- Well-paid AOC roasted after posting photo of grandma's dilapidated Puerto Rico home and blaming Trump
- US traffic deaths soar to 38,680 in 2020; highest yearly total since 2007
- Peter Hitchens' reactionary conservatism is, at times, hilarious - his fear that we have traded freedom for safety is anything but
- Minnesota prosecutors seek 30-year sentence for Derek Chauvin
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- 90% of sharks were mysteriously wiped out and never recovered, scientists find
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters
- Oldest known tattoo tools found at an ancient Tennessee site
- Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old war memorial in Syria
- Largest images ever made by humans found in India
- Ancient Chinese kingdom pits filled with artifacts shed light on rituals
- Researchers unearth oldest gold find in southwest Germany
- Flashback: Supreme Court rejects 'Israeli' nationality status
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Woke Revolution, Mass Hysteria, and the Fourth Turning
- Prehistoric farmers in Switzerland contributed to the domestication of the opium poppy
- In 1958 US considered nuclear strike on China over Taiwan, classified docs show
- Fruit crops reached the eastern peninsula almost 3,000 years ago, urbanization followed
- Two human flu virus strains may have gone extinct so say reports
- Nearby gamma-ray burst defies expectations
- Giant diamonds may hold the secret to understanding superdeep earthquakes
- New Comet C/2021 J1 (Maury-Attard)
- NASA rover spots ethereal 'mother of pearl' clouds glistening over Mars
- Can dogs smell COVID? Here's what the science says
- Natural antibody from common cold found to neutralize COVID-19, may lead to vaccine that protects against all coronaviruses
- Ancient Lake Toba volcanic eruption destroyed the ozone layer
- What the physics of skipping stones can tell us about aircraft water landings
- Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close - and especially baffling
- Chinese 'artificial sun' experimental fusion reactor sets new world record
- Lucky Strike? Tiny piece of space junk hits the International Space Station, leaves hole in robotic arm
- Cosmic voids revealed in most detailed map of the universe defy our understanding of physics
- Water causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes says research
- Virologists say genetic "fingerprints" prove COVID-19 man-made, 'No credible natural ancestor'
- Gamma rays 10 times more energetic than thought possible detected
- Milky Way not unusual, surprising astronomers
- IDF brags of waging 'first AI war,' lending credence to view that Gaza serves as testing ground for Israel's fighting techniques
- New Comet C/2021 K1 (ATLAS)
- Had COVID? You'll probably make antibodies for the rest of your life
- Large sinkhole reported on west side of Nuevo Laredo (Mexico)
- No tsunami warnings after two 5.9 magnitude earthquakes hit off Oregon coast
- Dead whale shark found on Great Barrier Island - first stranding recorded in New Zealand
- Families evacuated after mud volcano eruption in Necoclí, Colombia
- Amazing photos of rare sunset 'quadruple' microburst in Texas
- Drought ravages California's reservoirs ahead of hot summer
- Mexico sinkhole continues to expand, threatens to swallow farm house
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia
- Thunderstorms trigger flash floods in northern France - 2 inches of rain falls in 1 hour
- Nearly a tenth of all Florida manatees have already died this year
- KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa wakes up to winter wonderland
- Flash floods hit Samsun, Turkey
- Angry elephant rams truck off the road in Kruger National Park, South Africa
- Woman mauled by bear in Asturias, Spain
- US sees most shark attacks in the world in 2020 - beating Australia and South Africa
- Waterspouts filmed off the coast of Galveston, Texas
- One dead, 16 injured as tornado hits China's northeast Heilongjiang province
- Delhi, India suffers coldest day in June ever
- "Dramatic" increase of landslips in UK's Brecon Beacons
- Oxygen levels declining in hundreds of lakes across US & Europe over last 40 years
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Brazil
- Green meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Daytime meteor fireball recorded by cameras in Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanxi, China
- Slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the Mediterranean Sea
- Meteor fireball spotted in evening skies over Cork, Ireland
- Daylight meteor fireball filmed over San Francisco, California
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Minnesota
- Meteor fireball streaks across the Greater Antilles
- A huge, glowing fireball lights up the sky over Japan
- Black fungus disease detected in South America
- COVID vaccine injury reports among 12- to 17-year-olds more than triple in 1 Week, VAERS data show
- Brain and testis: more alike than previously thought?
- COVID-19 antibodies may last a lifetime
- Best of the Web: Vaccine researcher admits 'big mistake,' says spike protein is dangerous 'toxin'
- Surprise discovery in spleen could redefine what we know about malaria
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Study on the Adverse Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine
- Johns Hopkins Prof: Half of Americans have natural immunity; dismissing it is 'biggest failure of medical leadership'
- World-renowned physician blows lid off COVID vaccines
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia?
- Study shows humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight WEEKS
- Diet and lifestyle changes can reduce biological aging suggests new study
- Immediate & continuous skin-to-skin contact after birth improves survival of pre-term babies
- Death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw due to blood clots after AstraZeneca jab, family says
- Bacteria commonly responsible for food poisoning discovered to also be an STI
- Highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak already reported in 46 countries, has spread to humans with 862 cases
- COVID vaccine shedding hurting unvaccinated? Dr. Lee Merritt explains
- New study shows masks didn't slow COVID spread
- Three tips for checking whether a medical study is legit or bulls-it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - You Want Fries With That? Stupid Vaccine Incentives
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
Quote of the Day
I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.
Recent Comments
Those of us who have been called conspiracy theorists, in a derogatory manner, over the past year, are being vindicated. But how wil the...
The deadstream media still singing their praises for Dr feelgood. Hardly surprising really. Anything that puts a dent in the undead narrative...
[Link] The One Percent, directed by Johnson & Johnson heir Jamie Johnson, takes a look at the growing wealth gap between the rich elite and...
Every 'flu' season there are a few hundred thousand old folks who have lived their lives and are "on deck" so to speak. Something is going to kill...
As if PM Mette Frederiksen knew anything about it! She and others like her just clean up the dirt. Macron declared that the alleged actions of the...
Comment: With completion of the German leg of the Nordstream Pipeline nearing, Germany is edging ever closer to Russia. If it continues it will have profound effects on the strength of the European Union, as Germany is its economic linchpin. It appears that, softly, softly, Russia is drawing European countries into its economic orbit. Washington, having nothing to offer but sanctions, weapons and over-priced LNG, will not be happy.