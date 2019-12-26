© nord-stream2.com / Axel Schmidt

Cooperation between Russia and Europe is growing, and pressure from the US just gives more impetus for further development of those ties, says Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin."As you may see this year we have more extensive contacts with Europe, not only on the business side which was at the high level and is becoming even stronger but also on the political level..." Oreshkin told RT.He explained that US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany, as well as its other actions, have brought Russia and Europe closer.Oreshkin told RT that Russia and France have recently held an intergovernmental commission on the sanctions' issue.