Trump and Putin

Right-wing populism in Europe

Russia as a great power

In an interview with watson.ch, the former head of the Linkspartei Gregor Gysi promotes a rapprochement between Germany and Russia.The German media has reported extensively on the pro-Russian course of the national conservative AfD party. Leading AfD politicians like Alexander Gauland regularly promote a German-Russian rapprochement.But the AfD is not alone n this sentiment.Now Gregor Gysi also chimes in.In the interview, Gysi criticizes the plans of the designated US President Donald Trump to build a wall on the Mexican border. The former head of the Links Party also asserts that the US must preserve health insurance and the good relationship with Iran.Gysi, comparing the rising conservatism in Europe with the 1930s, said:Putin initially did not want to communicate with national conservative parties, but "with the EU." George W. Bush had "screwed this up" with NATO's approach to the east.It was a "bad mistake" by Barack Obama to describe Russia as a regional power: "We must accept Russia as a great power," said Gysi. He also considers the European sanctions policy against Russia to be wrong - "we do not want any third world war."Gysi also speaks about German-Russian economic relations. Above all "medium-sized enterprises in Germany" would suffer from the sanctions. "Economically, Germany is Russia's second-largest trading partner," he added.