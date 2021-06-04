© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson



The court's decision not to hear the case means the earlier jury award, granted to 22 women in the US state of Missouri in 2018 after a class action lawsuit against J&J, still stands.Last year the company said it would no longer sell its famous Baby Powder in the US and Canada after a 60% decline in sales.Lawyers acting for J&J argued that due process was not being followed by allowing several claims related to its Baby Powder to be heard before the same jury at once.The company said in a statement to Bloomberg on Tuesday that the high court's decision not to review the case "leaves unresolved significant legal questions that state and federal courts will continue to face."