© REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

U.S. traffic deaths soared after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020, hitting the highest yearly total since 2007 as more Americans engaged in unsafe behavior on U.S. roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday.In the second half of 2020, the number of traffic deaths was up more than 13%.NHTSA said the main behaviors that drove this increase included impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear seat belts.Deaths involving motorists not wearing seat belts were up 15%, speeding related deaths jumped by 10% and fatal crashes involving alcohol rose 9%.Michigan said traffic deaths in the state rose 10% in 2020 to the highest number since 2007, even as crashes fell 22% and injuries fell 22%."We intend to use all available tools to reverse these trends and reduce traffic fatalities and injuries," said acting NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff.In an open letter to drivers in January, NHTSA said "fewer Americans drove but those who did took more risks and had more fatal crashes. ... It's irresponsible and illegal to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which not only puts your life at risk but the lives of others."NHTSA said in October a study of early crash data after the pandemic lockdowns found that "drivers who remained on the roads engaged in more risky behavior, including speeding, failing to wear seat belts, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol."(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)