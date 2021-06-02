It's June and the biggest corporations on the planet want you to know that they are celebrating gay Pride — unless you live somewhere like Saudi Arabia in which case they couldn't care less. On their main Twitter page, Procter & Gamble have put a Pride flag in their banner and in their pinned Tweet they proudly proclaim: 'We strive to be a champion of #LGBTQVisibility year-round, using our voice to drive acceptance, inclusion and a love for humanity.'
I guess there are no gay people in Saudi Arabia to champion, which must be why P&G's Saudi Twitter handle has not a single rainbow flag in sight and a pinned tweet simply wishing people a blessed Ramadan.
I'm sure the LGBT+ community are #grateful that when companies like Mercedes-Benz aren't gassing us all to death by cheating on emissions tests, they're changing their Twitter banner to the rainbow flag and totally not minding bum sex at all. Unless, that is, you're in the Middle East in which case they will be gassing you to death in the most heterosexual way possible.
an entire website where they break down their commitment to wokeness in numbers. They tell us that '5,000 colleagues attended 43 Pride events across the UK last year' and that '172,000 colleagues were invited to wear an "Embrace the Difference" badge to demonstrate their support for diversity and inclusion.' Maybe Sainsbury's could ask their biggest shareholder Qatar how many people are currently in prison there for the crime of being gay. That might be a fun stat for their diversity and inclusion page!
