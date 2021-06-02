© AFP



© Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Gunmen have opened fire on a car carrying a Ugandan government minister in an attempted assassination, wounding the former army commander and killing his daughter and driver, the military and local media have said.Four attackers on motorcycles shot at a four-wheel drive vehicle carrying Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister for works and transport, on Tuesday in the Kampala suburb of Kisaasi, the local television station NBS reported.The president, Yoweri Museveni, condemned the attack, blaming it on criminals, terrorists and "pigs who do not value life". In a Twitter post he said authorities already had clues in the case and that the criminals responsible would be defeated.Images circulating on social media showed Wamala in apparent distress beside the car with his mouth open and his trousers splattered with blood.Police investigators have searched the area, examining bullet holes in the car and casings left on the ground.The private television station NTV Uganda broadcast social media footage of Wamala speaking in hospital. Referring to his daughter, who was in the car with him, he said: "I have survived, we have lost Brenda ... The bad guys have done it, but God has given me a second chance."Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, an army spokesperson, told Reuters: "There was a shooting involving him ... he is hurt and he's been taken to the hospital. His driver was killed."A government official said a local resident was also shot and wounded in the incident and was in hospital.The attempt on Wamala's lifeThe former opposition MP Latif Ssebagala told reporters he hoped the incident would prompt investigators to look afresh at the unsolved killings."This is very unfortunate because when you see that even those who are guarded - even those who are in military attire - are not feared, can be attacked, then that will explain [how] the entire country in terms of security is lacking," he said.