"I'm actually confident that we won't be disconnected from SWIFT anytime soon, and maybe never. Since 2014, Russia has been working on its own payment system. This system already exists. We all use the MIR card. It is also accepted in a number of neighboring countries and in Turkey. Negotiations are also underway with other partners."

Russian banks may be blocked from using SWIFT, a payment system that enables reliable and secure financial transactions, as part of restrictions against Moscow, in what one official has called a potential "spiral of sanctions."said Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.Speaking on RIA Novosti on Monday, the diplomat noted thatHowever, the senior official doesn't think America will act on this threat any time soon. Noting that Russia would be able to come to payment agreements with their trading partners anyway, he said:Last month, politicians from theto condemn what they called Russia's "military posturing close to the country's border with Ukraine." The MEPs agreed that,Proposals to cut Moscow off from the world's leading international payment system are not new. After seven years of threats, Russia is now in a position where losing access to SWIFT would no longer be a disastrous blow. The country hasMoscow has previously warnedFormer Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, has also dubbed it a "punch in the gut."