An attempt by German police to disperse a crowd of young revelers in Stuttgart late on Saturday ended up in clashes that left five officers injured. Large gatherings are still banned in the city because of Covid-19.Around 600 young people gathered in downtown Stuttgart late on Saturday, according to German media. A particularly large crowd occupied theThe revelers, who were drinking alcohol and flouting the Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings imposed in the city, soon attracted police attention. However, they did not follow the orders of law enforcement to disperse.The situation. "Suddenly, bottles were thrown at the emergency services," a police spokesman said. The revelers were also shouting insults at the officers, and the verbal conflict soon descended into violence.The police were pelted with bottles, and there were several clashes between revelers and officers.Five officers were injured in the clashes and six rioters were temporarily detained, the police said.The night's events also resulted in some property damage, German media reported, adding that. Police managed to get the situation under control by 02:00 on Sunday.The interior minister of the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Thomas Strobl, denounced the incident as "completely incomprehensible and absolutely unacceptable.""It is clear and simple: We do not accept troublemakers in downtown Stuttgart violating the law and massively insulting and even injuring police officers," the minister said.Stuttgart authorities and the. The ban would mean that between 22:00 and 06:00 local time, people would only be able to move through the city center, but not gather or stay there, a police spokesman explained.On Thursday, Stuttgart lifted the night-time curfew that is currently mandatory for any areas in Germany with a high Covid-19 infection rate., however.In the Bavarian city of Regensburg, a drunken night-time party involving some 500 people also ended in clashes with police. The scuffles left one police officer injured and one rioter detained, according to local media.