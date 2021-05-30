© Reuters/US Navy



A US warship that crossed Russia's borders and sparked a diplomatic row was part of American efforts to redraw the country's borders, one of Moscow's most senior security officials has said, insisting that the move was unlawful.General Vladimir Kulishov, the first deputy director of the FSB and head of its border service, told RIA Novosti that Washington's efforts to challenge Russian sovereignty over the Peter the Great gulf off the Sea of Japan (also called the East Sea) were without foundation.he said.At the same time, Kulishov slammed an incident in November last year, when thewas intercepted inside Russian territorial waters, asThe submarine-hunting warship was picked up two kilometers inside what Moscow considers to be its frontier. A statement from Russian officials at the time said that the vessel had "violated" the border, and thatby the Udaloy-class destroyer Admiral Vinogradov, which had been tailing it. The missive added that sailors had told the US ship that there was theWashington insists that Peter the Great Bay, where the McCain was sailing, was illegally claimed by the USSR in 1984. Ever since,Kulishov added that "we are taking measures to suppress any provocative actions in strict accordance within the norms of international law and Russian legislation."