© Fernando Villar/AFP/Getty Images



Mohamed Houli Chemlal, Driss Oukabir and Said Ben Iazza jailed over attacks that left 16 people dead and 140 wounded.Three men have been jailed for between eight and 53 years after being found guilty of assisting the perpetrators of the 2017 terror attacks in Catalonia, which left 16 people dead and 140 wounded.Although Chemlal and Oukabir were acquitted of terrorist homicide, the court imposed the maximum possible sentences because "they formed part of a terrorist cell at a time when the decision was made to carry out ... one or several acts of extreme seriousness".The Catalan police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, also said the blast had deprived the group of the capacity to stage an even deadlier attack."The explosion in Alcanar meant they no longer had the necessary material to plan larger-scale attacks in Barcelona," said Josep Lluís Trapero, head of the force at the time. "They were probably trying to carry out a different kind of attack."Chemlal was injured in the blast, which killed two of the plotters, including Abdelbaki Es Satty, an imam suspected of radicalising and organising the cell.