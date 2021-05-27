© BARBARA L. SALISBURY



The backlash against what Robert L. Woodson calls the "race-grievance industry" is surging, and leading the revolt are right-tilting Black intellectuals like himself.Published by Emancipation Books, the book hit No. 1 on Amazon in categories including Social Sciences, African American Studies, and New Releases shortly after its May 18 debut, thanks to what Mr. Woodson called a yearning for "a counter-narrative that celebrates America's founding.The authors of the book's 28 essays include: John Sibley Butler, Jason D. Hill, Coleman Cruz Hughes, Charles Love, John McWhorter, Dean Nelson, Clarence Page, Wilfred Reilly, Ian Rowe, Shelby Steele and Carol M. Swain.Indeed, the 1619 Project, a New York Times project introduced by a Pulitzer-winning essay by Nikole Hannah-Jones, has gained enormous influence, with its curriculum in schools, its ads running during the 2020 Super Bowl, and a Disney-backed documentary in the works.At age 84, Mr. Woodson finds himself on the front lines of a cultural and political struggle against the journalism establishment, Hollywood, academia and the Biden administration over the push to date the nation's founding to 1619 — the year the first slaves were brought to America — and cast the country as racist to its core.The Biden administration has proposed a grant program for U.S. history and civics classes that will prioritize "systemic marginalization, biases, inequities, and discriminatory policy and practice in American history," referencing the 1619 Project and antiracism writer Ibram X. Kendi.Fighting the proposal are 20 Republican attorneys general, who have urged Education Secretary Miguel Cardona not to adopt the priorities, calling themEven without the grant program, the concepts are already being taught in schools. The Pulitzer Center said last year that its 1619 Project curriculum had reached 4,500 classrooms while being adopted by five public-school systems: Buffalo, Chicago, the District of Columbia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.Meanwhile, Mr. Woodson is fighting fire with fire. His 1776 Unites project began releasing free-of-charge history lessons last year that "celebrate Black excellence, reject victimhood culture, and showcase African Americans who have prospered by embracing America's founding ideals."The curriculum now has 11 installments for high school students, with a K-8 model in the works. So far there have been 11,000 downloads, with the lessons being used in public and private classrooms in all 50 states as well as in after-school and prison-exit programs."We've released 11 lessons, and they're being scooped up," Mr. Woodson said. "And 60% to 70% of the downloads are from educators. I think we're meeting a demand."The book includes a recounting of little-known Black success stories immediately after the Civil War, including examples of former slaves who died millionaires.Ironically, that kind of pro-capitalist, pro-entrepreneurial message doesn't attract donors like the left's anti-capitalist push does. Last year, the Black Lives Matter Global Network reported $90 million in donations. The Woodson Center had $6 million.The 1619 Project plans to release in November a children's book, "Born on the Water," while The New York Times, Lionsgate and Disney General Entertainment are collaborating with Oprah Winfrey on a documentary series for Hulu, according to an April press release.Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams, who will produce and oversee the documentary series, called the 1619 Project "an essential reframing of American history.""Our most cherished ideals and achievements cannot be understood without acknowledging both systemic racism and the contributions of Black Americans," Mr. Williams said. "And this isn't just about the past — Black people are still fighting against both the legacy of this racism and its current incarnation."Mr. Woodson, who describes himself not as a conservative but as a "radical pragmatist," said he would like to produce 1776 Unites books for kids, too, as well as videos. So far, however, Ms. Winfrey hasn't come knocking."It's a matter of taking the content that we have and raising the kind of money," he said. "After all, 1619 has been well-financed. There are millions and millions of dollars behind this false history of the country. This is a real David-and Goliath-fight of ours."