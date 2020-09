© Getty Images/Maciek Musialek

President Trump has said the Department of Education is investigating schools that implement the New York Times' 1619 Project, which teaches that America was founded on racism, and those institutions could lose federal funding.Trump made his declaration in a Sunday tweet, responding to a message claiming that California schools have begun teaching the 1619 curriculum."Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!" he tweeted.The 1619 Project has inspired heated debate about American history and how it is viewed.Several school districts across the country have adopted the 1619 Project into their curriculum.Republicans have been staunchly opposed to schools using this as a basis for how they teach American history. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) even introduced a bill in July that would strip funding from schools that use the 1619 Project as part of their curriculum.Still, the project has plenty of support on the left, and Trump's declaration has only inflamed those supporters, and the project's leader, on social media.The president's 1619 tweet was posted after he directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies teaching racial sensitivity training related to "white privilege" and "critical race theory," which was blasted in a Friday memo as "anti-American propaganda."