In the New York Times' latest internal scrap,, after a veteran journalist was forced out for using "the N-word."Donald McNeil Jr., the New York Times' top reporter on the Covid-19 pandemic, resigned last week. McNeil, it had been revealed, used a racial slur while on a trip to Peru with students in 2009.Enter Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Times reporter behind the controversial '1619 Project', a work that reframes the entire history of the US as one of white supremacy, and one which prompted former President Donald Trump to wage a government-wide war on the "toxic" ideology of 'critical race theory'., who had told Sibarium that, "even in ironic or self-mocking quotations," racial slurs and epithets would not be tolerated at the paper. "We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent," executive editor Dean Baquet told staff in an email.Sibarium did some digging, and found that Hannah-Jones had used the exact same slur in 2016, while she was quoting black comedian Larry Wilmore.He contacted Hannah-Jones, asking her whether her "intent made a difference" in this case. In response, Sibarium said Hannah-Jones posted his email on Twitter, along with his phone number, and joked about this with her followers.Whatever may or may not be happening behind the scenes, Hannah-Jones was pilloried by pundits and commentators online.Hannah-Jones left her tweet containing the phone number online for more than 24 hours, according to Sibarium. He claims that the doxxing was "more annoying than alarming," adding that he had received "some nasty voice messages but nothing serious."The internal drama has been ongoing since the paper's editors canceled and apologized for an op-ed last summer by a sitting US Senator, Tom Cotton, after the 'woke' staff claimed his article - which called for the deployment of troops to quash violent 'Black Lives Matter' riots - put their lives in danger.