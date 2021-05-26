© Reuters / John Thys

France's President Emmanuel Macron has called on the EU to re-evaluate its foreign policy approach to Russia, arguing that the bloc's current strategy isn't helping to restore constructive relations between Moscow and the West.Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Macron said that "with Russia, the policy of progressive sanctions on frozen situations is no longer an effective policy."While not suggesting existing sanctions should be dropped, he said that he was championing "strategic dialogue" with Moscow, and had held regular phone calls his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.German Chancellor Angela Merkel has struck a similar note.Tensions between Russia and the EU have worsened in recent months, with Brussels imposing sanctions in the wake of Navalny's arrest, citing "human rights" violations in the policing of subsequent unauthorized protests.