"I was like, 'Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority. So I was like, 'What do you mean I'm not a minority?' "

"That's when I realized what the narrative was. I was blown away, emotionally paralyzed for a split second. I asked myself, 'Did I hear that correctly?' "

"As soon as the backtracking started, I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it's out there, let's talk about it. It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that in 2021 something like that is actually a narrative."

"I'm not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference. It's just when the Asians don't fit the narrative, that's where my stomach churns a little bit."

NFL assistant coach Eugene Chung says he was toldwhen he interviewed for a job this past offseason.Despite a resume that includes 55 games of experience as an NFL offensive tackle -"It was said to me,as are both of his parents. Chung said:The 51-year-old Chung did not name the team or the interviewer in the report, but he said he was told,The NFL has expanded theto promote minority hiring beyond just head coach vacancies, to include front-office and coordinator positions. The rule is not intended to exclusively help black candidates gain opportunities, as it also applies to females, Latinos, Asians and other minority groups.But Chung felt overlooked during his interview. Chung said:He also asked the interviewer to elaborate, according to the report:Chung last was an assistant offensive line and tight ends coach for the Eagles in 2019.