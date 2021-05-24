© Jim Lo Scalzo/AP



"I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened," Fauci said.National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this month said that he is not certain that COVID-19 occurred naturally.He added that those who have probed the matter have said that the likely scenario "was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals. But it could've been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that's the reason why I said I'm perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus."