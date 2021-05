© HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

"We must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data."A group of the world's leading scientists have written an open letter urging more investigation into the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by a leak from Wuhan's Institute of Virology, saying that the World Health Organisation has dismissed the notion without proper consideration.The group includes David Relman, professor of microbiology at Stanford, Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, a virus expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center."More investigation is still needed to determine the origins of the pandemic," the letter from the 18 leading scientists reads.The development comes days after an independent panel ruled that the WHO, which in January 2020 suggested it was racist to impose border controls to stop the spread of COVID-19, could have saved over 3 million lives if it had recommended travel restrictions earlier.As we previously highlighted , after spending months trying to negotiate a visit, WHO officials largely absolved China of blame for the COVID-19 pandemic after visiting a virus lab in Wuhan for just 3 hours.The study adds to the already voluminous existence of evidence pointing to a lab accident being the cause of the pandemic, with an attempted coverup by the communist Chinese state being facilitated by the inaction of the World Health Organisation to investigate the origin in great depth. across the globe have also called for the Wuhan lab to be investigated Chinese virologists recently fled Hong Kong and effectively defected to the West , with evidence against the Chinese Communist Party concerning its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.