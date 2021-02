© REUTERS/Aly Song

Tom Fowdy is a British writer and analyst of politics and international relations with a primary focus on East Asia.

The World Health Organization's latest report into the coronavirus outbreak has backed China's version of events in a number of key areas. So why are some in the West apparently so reluctant to accept the findings?On Tuesday, the WHO held a press conference to reveal the findings of its investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.The outbreak, which first became apparent in the city a year ago, has been subject to much controversy. Western politicians and the media aggressively accused Beijing of a cover-up that subsequently led to the worldwide pandemic. The WHO itself was then subject to severe criticism for perceived subservience to China, to the extent that former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from the organization entirely.Not surprisingly, President Joe Biden's administration isn't pleased, and despite having moved to reverse Trump's departure from the WHO, has already stated that it refuses to accept the findings, claiming that they lack transparency and that it will "work with allies" to draw its own conclusions.At this point, it's important to remember that narratives are not facts. Narratives are interpretations of events created to establish common understanding of them, often to suit certain points of view.Narratives are selective, omit details and put a twist on empirical facts, but frequently emerge as standalone 'accounts' of reality which become hard to dispel. In politics, those who successfully create and establish narratives are able to set the political paradigm or 'rules of the game' to their own advantage, undermining opponents in the process.For example, following the 2010 general election in the UK, the Conservative Party, led by David Cameron, created a narrative that the Labour Party had overspent while in power and wrecked the economy, omitting the more nuanced truth that the damage was caused by the global financial crisis and the subsequent effort to bail out banks.In creating this convenient narrative, Cameron's new government established legitimacy for a massive programme of austerity and subsequently undermined the political credibility of Labour on the economy for over a decade. It still hasn't recovered.In reality, China was confronted with an unknown disease which it knew nothing about. Covid-19 spreads asymptomatically, yet it is persistently insinuated by critics that Beijing should automatically have known everything about it from day one.Individuals such as Li Wenliang - a doctor hailed by the BBC as a "whistleblower"- are frequently cited as martyrs to score political points. But he was not silenced in the way the media consistently makes out; his findings were always reported publicly.You can include the Biden administration in this. Although the new president has stopped using Trump's constant refrain of "China virus", the refusal to accept the WHO findings demonstrates how politics is continuing to override truth in Washington and how, despite the transition, little has changed in practice.In this case we have to ask ourselves, who has been telling lies here? Who has been apportioning blame and pushing conspiracy theories in order to save face? As the WHO has confirmed, it doesn't appear to have been Beijing.