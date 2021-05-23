Puppet Masters
Nearly 90 US military trucks transfer logistic equipment from Iraq to Syria's Hasakah
Press TV
Sun, 23 May 2021 01:55 UTC
Syria's official news agency SANA, citing local sources in al-Swaidiyah village, reported that a convoy of 86 trucks, accompanied by dozens of armored vehicles, crossed the al-Waleed illegal border crossing from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq on Sunday and entered Kharab al-Jir military base in the Yarubiyah district of Hasakah. The sources added that the vehicles, which arrived at illegal bases operated by US occupation forces in the province were loaded with logistics including refrigerators, trailers and tankers for carrying oil.
The United States is seeking to maintain its grip on energy resources in Syria and loot natural reserves in the war-ravaged Arab country.
During the past months, Washington has brought thousands of trucks laden with weapons and military and logistical equipment to Hasakah through illegal border crossings from northern Iraq. The convoys are aimed at reinforcing the illegal presence of the US occupation forces in the al-Jazira region of Hasakah and stealing Syria's oil and underground resources.
Earlier this month, a convoy of 40 tankers loaded with stolen oil accompanied by military vehicles departed from Kharab al-Jir military base through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing heading towards Iraq.
The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the troops deployment are aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists. Damascus, however, says the deployment is meant to plunder the country's resources.
The US first confirmed its exploitation of Syrian oil during a Senate hearing exchange between South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in late July last year. Pompeo confirmed for the first time that an American oil company would begin work in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by the militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic forces (SDF).
After failing to oust the Syrian government through proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has stepped up its economic war on the Arab country. Last June, the US enacted the so-called Caesar Act that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on Syria with the alleged aim of choking off revenue for the government.
The sanctions, however, have crippled the war-torn country's economy by prohibiting foreign companies trading with Damascus.
The US and the Europeans had already banned export and investment in Syria, as well as transactions involving oil and hydrocarbon products.
Syria has said the real purpose of the measures is to put pressure on Syrians and their livelihoods -- an inhumane attempt to suffocate ordinary people in the Arab country.
Officials also say the stepped-up smuggling of strategic Syrian resources is the latest inhumane tactic using people's basic needs as a tool to pressure the government.