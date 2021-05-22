US Capitol
© wpvi
A $1.9 billion post-Jan. 6 riot security funding bill passed by just one vote Thursday in the Democratic-led House, with two Republican members missing the vote.

Member of the House Democrats' progressive wing including Rep. Ilhan Omar joined Republican members in voting against the bill, which passed 213-212. However, progressive stalwarts Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, voted present.

House members are able to vote by proxy in lieu of in-person voting due to rule changes passed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, two Republican members, Rep. John Carter, of Texas, and Rep. Daniel Webster, of Florida, missed the vote, according to the roll call. Every other Republican voted against the measure. Following the vote, Omar, of Minnesota, said: "I vote on principles and I just could not justify this."

The supplemental security bill was drafted in response to the Jan. 6 riot. According to the House Appropriations Committee majority, the bill includes new security measures such as "creating a dedicated Quick Reaction Force to augment the Capitol Police in cases of emergency" and the installation of a retractable fence around the Capitol building.

The office of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy did not response before publication to a request by Just the News for comment about the bill's narrow passage and the two members of his conference being absent for the vote.