A $1.9 billion post-Jan. 6 riot security funding bill passed by just one vote Thursday in the Democratic-led House, with two Republican members missing the vote.Member of the House Democrats' progressive wing includingwhich passed 213-212. However, progressive stalwarts Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, voted present.House members are able to vote by proxy in lieu of in-person voting due to rule changes passed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this,according to the roll call.Following the vote, Omar, of Minnesota, said: "I vote on principles and I just could not justify this."According to the House Appropriations Committee majority, the bill includesThe office of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy did not response before publication to a request by Just the News for comment about the bill's narrow passage and the two members of his conference being absent for the vote.