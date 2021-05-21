© unknown



The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is between 13 percent and 20 percent complete, the Pentagon's Central Command said Tuesday, as it pushes to beat a September deadline for the pullout.CentCom has alsoincluding Kandahar Airfield in southern Afghanistan, once the second largest military base in the country for US forces.The US military is declining to be precise about the speed of the withdrawal and likely final date in order to "preserve operational security."which will be the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks on the United States that sparked the US-led invasion of the country.The Pentagon has sent extra bombers and other assets to the region to ensure US and partner NATO forces remain safe during the withdrawal.The pullout has not halted attacks by Taliban rebels against the Afghan government, its military and civilian targets. But US officials say those attacks are not hindering the withdrawal.