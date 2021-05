© Ashraf Amra/APA Images



After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire, negotiated by Egypt, that started early Friday, 2 AM Jerusalem time. US President Joe Biden "commended" Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for ending hostilities.

Gaza death reached at least 232, including 65 children, and 1,760 injured due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes; 50,000 families have been displaced, 24 health facilities suffered partial or complete damage, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.

Israel attacks worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque compound, again:

Palestinians celebrate Gaza ceasefire

Israeli forces are reportedly attacking worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque compound, following a massive demonstration after Friday prayers during which Palestinians celebrated victory after a Gaza ceasefire. Local media is reporting that Israeli forces are firing tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets.Palestinians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem took to the streets in celebration in the early hours of Friday morning, asThe ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt and said to be "mutual" by both Israeli and Hamas officials,On the Israeli side,Leading up to the 2am ceasefire, Israeli bombardments on sites in the Gaza Strip continued, while the military wings of Islamic Jihad and Hamas fired rockets into Israel.Al Jazeera reported that the start of the ceasefire was being treated like "the first day of Eid" in Gaza, as Gazans spent this year's Eid al-Fitr holidays (May 13-15) under heavy bombardment.Al Jazeera reporter Youmna al-Sayed also said that displaced families were already returning to their homes from UN-run schools where they had been seeking shelter.Similar scenes unfolded across Jerusalem and the West Bank, as videos flooded social media showing thousands of Palestinians in the occupied territory celebrating what they were calling a major victory for the Palestinian resistance, and an end to the killing of their people in Gaza.