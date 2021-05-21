Palestinians and flag celebrate
© Ashraf Amra/APA Images
Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire
May 21, 2021
Latest Updates:
  • After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire, negotiated by Egypt, that started early Friday, 2 AM Jerusalem time. US President Joe Biden "commended" Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for ending hostilities.
  • Gaza death reached at least 232, including 65 children, and 1,760 injured due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes; 50,000 families have been displaced, 24 health facilities suffered partial or complete damage, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.
Israel attacks worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque compound, again:

Israeli forces are reportedly attacking worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque compound, following a massive demonstration after Friday prayers during which Palestinians celebrated victory after a Gaza ceasefire. Local media is reporting that Israeli forces are firing tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets.


© Ashraf Amra/APA Images
Palestinians took shelter in a school begin transport home.
Palestinians celebrate Gaza ceasefire

Palestinians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem took to the streets in celebration in the early hours of Friday morning, as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas authorities in Gaza went into effect at 2am.

The ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt and said to be "mutual" by both Israeli and Hamas officials, came after 11 days of Israeli bombardments that killed at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children in Gaza. On the Israeli side, 12 people including two children died as a result of Hamas rocket fire from Gaza.

Leading up to the 2am ceasefire, Israeli bombardments on sites in the Gaza Strip continued, while the military wings of Islamic Jihad and Hamas fired rockets into Israel.

But once the ceasefire officially took effect at 2am, tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza poured into the streets in celebration of an end to the Israeli offensive — the fourth of its kind since 2009.

Al Jazeera reported that the start of the ceasefire was being treated like "the first day of Eid" in Gaza, as Gazans spent this year's Eid al-Fitr holidays (May 13-15) under heavy bombardment.

Al Jazeera reporter Youmna al-Sayed also said that displaced families were already returning to their homes from UN-run schools where they had been seeking shelter.

Similar scenes unfolded across Jerusalem and the West Bank, as videos flooded social media showing thousands of Palestinians in the occupied territory celebrating what they were calling a major victory for the Palestinian resistance, and an end to the killing of their people in Gaza.