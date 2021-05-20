© Ashraf Amra/APA Images



Latest Updates:

Gaza death toll reaches 232, including 65 children, and 1,760 injured due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes; 50,000 families have been displaced, 24 health facilities suffered partial or complete damage, Gaza Ministry of Health reports.

US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is reportedly preparing to introduce a resolution to halt U.S. sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, following a similar resolution from House democrats, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

US President Joe Biden "presses" Netanyahu on Gaza ceasefire, amidst increasing pressure from progressive Democrats. Reports are that Netanyahu is now convening a cabinet meeting tonight to consider a ceasefire, and that Egypt and a UN envoy are negotiating a ceasefire that would come into place in the next day. Hamas is reported to be demanding changes in Israel's expansionist policies in East Jerusalem as part of a ceasefire. "If they think Israel will give them even an inch in East Jerusalem, they are mistaken," former ambassador Danny Ayalon said on i24 News.

Western press coverage continues to highlight the tremendously disproportionate destruction of Israel's attacks, even pro-Israel observers say. Geraldo Rivera accused Israel of war crimes on Fox News: "The fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without demanding a cease-fire, [Rashida] Tlaib is right. That makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity."

A group of Jewish employees of Google have called on the company to condemn Israel's actions in Gaza and to "heed the requests framed by Palestinian Googlers and center their voices going forward." The appeal has gotten 250 signatures. The group is a reported breakaway from a Google Jewish employees' group that has suppressed criticism of Israel.

"The Israeli police, which is essentially backing the settlers' takeover of Sheikh Jarrah, is now employing a racist practice seen only in the darkest of regimes, one which stands in clear violation of international law. The degrading tactic of racial profiling that Israeli officers are now using - exclusively against Palestinians - serves as a tool in the hands of the Israeli far right to hold Palestinian residents hostage in their own homes. The checkpoints at the entrances to Sheikh Jarrah, together with the nightly attacks of Israeli Jewish extremists on Palestinian residents, clearly spotlight the policies of Jewish supremacy that Israel is now seeking to impose and which are leading to continued bloodshed."

© Jamal Awad/APA Images



Netanyahu rebuffs Biden as moves towards Gaza ceasefire gain momentum

Committee to Protect Journalists says Israel may have intentionally targeted Palestinian journalist in his home

The Committee to Protect Journalists today condemned the killing of Palestinian journalist Yousef Abu Hussein in Gaza and called on Israeli authorities to immediately clarify whether they deliberately struck his home.



At dawn today, an Israeli warplane bombed the top floors of the Gaza City apartment building where Abu Hussein, a reporter and news anchor for the Hamas-affiliated radio station Voice of Al-Aqsa, lived with his family, according to news reports, the journalist's employer, and statements by the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate and the MADA press freedom organization. The journalist was killed in the blast, which injured his wife and brother, according to those reports. CPJ could not immediately determine whether anyone else was killed in the attack.



On May 12, Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed the Al-Shorouk building in Gaza City, which housed a number of media outlets including Voice of Al-Aqsa Radio, as CPJ documented at the time. The station has continued broadcasting following the destruction of its office.



"In light of Israel's earlier destruction of the building that housed Voice of Al-Aqsa Radio, we cannot completely discount the possibility that Yousef Abu Hussein was targeted in his home because of his work," said CPJ's Middle East and North Africa representative, Ignacio Miguel Delgado. "Israeli authorities must explain why they bombed the home of a journalist, a civilian who was protected under international law. The Israeli military must ensure that its operations in Gaza do not harm journalists or news outlets."

US Senator Bernie Sanders joins effort to block $735 million in US arms sales to Israel

Al-Haq calls for investigation of Israeli targeting of Palestinian journalists

United Nations States to condemn Israel's unwarranted targeting of media buildings, notwithstanding their protected status under international humanitarian law, and to pressure Israel to urgently and immediately treat media personnel and media buildings as protected civilians and civilian objects, and respect their humanitarian immunity;

The establishment of an independent commission of inquiry under the umbrella of the Human Rights Council to investigate into Israel's indiscriminate and systematic attacks on Gaza, including the targeting of Al-Jalaa building, and addressing and determining its criminal responsibility.

Israel's policies and practices of silencing journalists, was evident in Jerusalem, when Al-Haq documented Israeli Occupying Forces (IOF) attacks and injury of journalists Assaid Amarna, Abu Armila Brigade, Fatima al-Bakri, and Maysa Abu Ghazaleh, when the IOF threw sound and gas bombs inside the Dome of the Rock Mosque and attacked worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing tear gas, sound and rubber bullets, at 8:15 am on 10 May 2021. Two days later, at 3:00 pm on 12 May 2021, IOF soldiers arrested the journalist Hazem Nasser while he was passing through the Annab military checkpoint, back to his home in the Shweika suburb north of Tulkarm.



It was further evident from Israel's Ministry of Defense banning of journalists from entry into the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing from 11 May 2021, until further notice.



By 14 May, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights had documented that "17 media offices, including 4 news agencies, were destroyed in IOF air strikes and three journalists sustained wounds as they were covering the security developments in the Gaza Strip despite them wearing clearly marked and identifiable PRESS vests".