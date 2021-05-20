Puppet Masters
Biden insults Coast Guard Class of 2021, calls them 'dull', quotes Mao Zedong
The Post Millennial
Wed, 19 May 2021 12:51 UTC
Biden said to the class: "The coast guard is 'The hard nucleus that forms around the Navy in times of war.'" The joke was met by crickets to which Biden snapped and said, "You are a really dull class. Like c'mon man is the sun getting to you? I would think you have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap." The crowd quickly responded with a forced round of applause and a few chuckles.
Biden also quoted Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong in reference to women in the Coast Guard Academy.
Biden has a history of similar comments. In 2016, while addressing troops in Al-Dharfra Air Base Biden told to troops "clap for that you stupid bastards." Biden seemed upset and continued to call the servicemen and women "a dull bunch" and said they "must be slow." Biden was Vice President at the time and was visiting the airbase in the United Arab Emirates.
The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it comes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism - ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.
Recent Comments
Well I think... J.P has been the subject of an attack by 4th level STS. Anyone who has read the wave series will understand the capabilities of...
And what part of being commited to keeping families and communities safe does experimental medicine play?
"My mother made me a homosexual". If I gave her the wool, would she make me one too?
I think there are very many people in the "not needed here on earth" category ahead of innocent children.
Nah, this guy definitely didn't come from an advertising model agency....[Link]
Comment: Biden's chides to the CGA were not all that unique as these comments suggest: