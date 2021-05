© CNP



Squad's mixed reaction

Apartheid-enabling New York Times

Last month, Human Rights Watch started to catch up to Palestinians who for decades have insisted Israel is an apartheid regime.The New York-based group acknowledged reality when it asserted in a report that Israel is "committing the crimes of apartheid and persecution."Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of the best known veterans of South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle, has also made that assertion.Over a decade ago, Human Rights Watch had all the facts, but it was Tutu and Palestinians who were connecting the dots to apartheid.Still, better late than never.Washington, however, much like with apartheid South Africa, continues to defy the message.And, of course, they discussed the never-ending, never-advancing "two-state solution."Sullivan affirmed the Biden administration's commitment to "deepening the partnership between our nations."The depraved indifference and hubris of the best and brightest is a recurring theme of the American "meritocracy."With the US only having emerged in recent decades from its own apartheid system of Jim Crow segregation, Biden nonetheless concluded in 1986 that an apartheid state could "protect our interests in the region." His view has not changed in the intervening years.Note that Human Rights Watch does not conclude that Israel is an "apartheid state" due to it being "a concept that is not defined in international law." But it's certainly a reasonable conclusion following 213 pages of documentation.Given his record, Biden's silence on the Human Rights Watch report is hardly surprising.But even much of the progressive Squad failed to say a word on the subject.Only congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar - whose planned 2019 fact-finding mission was torpedoed by Israel - have highlighted Human Rights Watch's report.Ocasio-Cortez's silence comes as she appears to be openly courting hardline Israel lobby support.Unlike some Squad members, The New York Times did not ignore the recent report - as it did a January report on Israeli apartheid by Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem.In labeling the report "an anti-Semitic slander," the hyperbole of Eugene Kontorovich, who works for the far-right, pro-settler group Kohelet Policy Forum, is completely expected.He's been excusing Israeli violations of international law for years.It's absurd. What you can't deny, vilify."I believed in the bosom of my heart that what we were doing was to avoid any kind of apartheid," Sedaka, who controlled the lives of millions of Palestinians whom he helped deprive of their most basic rights, said. "But today I am not sure."But to see progressives stand silent is a tougher blow as hope there was higher.They will have to be pushed hard and held accountable, especially Ocasio-Cortez with her reported US Senate aspirations Progressives can no longer be allowed to build grassroots credibility during campaigns by making strong statements on Palestinian rights, only to backtrack and waffle once they win office.The Human Rights Watch report is something of a bellwether for discriminatory "polite society" that has long been dismissive of Palestinians' testimony regarding their own reality.It indicates that awareness of Israel's apartheid practices is increasing.Yet the silence with which most Democrats in Washington met the report suggests that the Israel lobby remains strong despite denying apartheid.Most Democrats and an even larger percentage of Republicans in Washington stand exposed as supporters and enablers of Israeli apartheid. Perhaps history will remember them as anti-Palestinian racists.Last week's New York Times certainly did not.