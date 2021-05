© Getty

"Like me, Trump should have been found guilty. How the F.E.C. committee could rule any other way is confounding," Michael Cohen said in a statement.The Federal Election Commission (FEC) revealed that it has ditched a case related to whether former President Donald Trump breached election law in connection with a payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen.The Times said that an FEC Office of General Counsel report put out in December noted that the office discovered "reason to believe" campaign finance law breaches were perpetrated "knowingly and willfully" by Trump's campaign."To conclude that a payment, made 13 days before Election Day to hush up a suddenly newsworthy 10-year-old story, was not campaign-related, without so much as conducting an investigation, defies reality," the Democratic commissioners noted in a statement."In sum, the public record is complete with respect to the conduct at issue in these complaints, and Mr. Cohen has been punished by the government of the United States for the conduct at issue in these matters," the Republican commissioners said in a statement