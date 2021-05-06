© AP



"played a decisive role in yet another wave of sanctions against our officials, including lawmakers. When the European Union begins to threaten us with new sanctions, I begin to think that - apart from the sense of complete permissiveness and infallibility - the European Union gets possessed from the mania of total impunity. I believe it's a road to nowhere."

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed recent EU complaints concerning Moscow's retaliation against sanctions imposed on Russia, calling out officials in Brussels as being possessed by feelings of impunity.Foreign restrictions placed on Russian citizens and entities areLavrov said during a trip to Armenia on Thursday.for several rounds of sanctions imposed against Russian officials,Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell slammed Moscow's declaration of the travel ban against the Europeans as "unacceptable, devoid of any legal justification and baseless."Lavrov said that Moscow targeted only those Europeans whoThe minister pointed out that Western countries initiated the sanctions war against Moscow in 2014, when Crimea voted to leave Ukraine and rejoin Russia, following the Euromaidan revolt in Kiev.after the Czech Republic alleged that Russian secret agents were behind two explosions at Czech ammunition depots. Moscow denies any involvement in the case.On March 2,Navalny was jailed for two years and eight months in early February for violating the terms of his parole, which dates back to a 2014 fraud conviction.Lavrov was holding talks with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan on bilateral relations and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where Armenia lost a bloody six-week-long war with Azerbaijan last year. He also met with the country's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Lavrov is set to visit Baku next week.