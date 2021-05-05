© Getty Images

The State Department on Sunday denied reports of a prisoner swap deal between the United States and Iran."Reports that a prisoner swap deal has been reached are not true," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "As we have said, we always raise the cases of Americans detained or missing in Iran. We will not stop until we are able to reunite them with their families."White House chief of staff Ron Klain also denied the reports during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.""Unfortunately, that report is untrue. There is no agreement to release these four Americans. We are working very hard to get them released. We raise this with Iran and our interlocutors all the time. But so far there's no agreement to bring these four Americans home," Klain said."There is still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps, and those gaps are over what sanctions the United States and other countries will roll back. They are over what nuclear restrictions Iran will accept on its program to ensure that they can never get a nuclear weapon. And our diplomats will keep working at that over the coming weeks to try to arrive at a mutual return to the JCPOA," Sullivan said."We're hoping to continue to make progress, and we're hoping ultimately to achieve the objective that President Biden has laid out," he continued.