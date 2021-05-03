Jeremy Corbyn.
In this new video, I tell the story of how a hostile foreign government helped stop a socialist becoming Britain's prime minister.

I've covered the story of the "anti-Semitism" witch hunt in the Labour Party since 2015. In that time, I've written an estimated 150 articles on the topic.

We've reported on the propaganda war against Jeremy Corbyn for years, and in detail.

But it can be a lot to take in. And for those who haven't followed the story all along, it may be hard to know where to start.

So The Electronic Intifada is proud to present this mini-documentary, giving an overview of how Israel and its lobby helped bring down Jeremy Corbyn.

It uses archive video clips and primary documents to bust the media smears about "Labour anti-Semitism."