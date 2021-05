"the failure to have a real transition — cooperation from the last administration, like every other administration has done. We didn't find out they had fired a whole lot of people, that they were understaffed considerably."

"If the current policies in place are revoked as critics have promised they would do . . . the 2,300 [migrant encounters] a day will become a full-blown crisis overnight as we stand by and watch the numbers go even higher, making last year's crisis pale in comparison."

Does he not realize that his nonstop lies on the issue undermine his credibility across the board?In an NBC interview, Biden complained he inherited "one god-awful mess at the border" from President Donald Trump, one made worse byAnyway,And Team Trump gave Team Biden a very public warning that doing so would bring chaos, so the core "transition" problem is on you, Joe.Mark Morgan, then the acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, said in December:Plenty of others (including these pages) said much the same.On his very first day in office, the new prez ordered a halt to new border-wall construction, stronger protections for Dreamers (kids who entered illegally) and a moratorium on deportations. He also vowed to support a law giving a pathway to citizenship to all illegal immigrants.Soon after, he ended Trump's Remain in Mexico policy that kept migrants there as they awaited immigration verdicts and quit applying the public-health restriction (keeping migrants out for the duration of the pandemic) to unaccompanied children and some families.Those reversals, and his welcoming tone, sent the message that America's border was now open.The result? The surge of migrants —Trump's "kids in cages" became "children in emergency facilities" — housed in poor conditions not meant for minors and often held longer than the 72-hour limit set by law.to NBC.And over 22,000 children remain in the care of Health and Human Services, which takes over when they leave immigration custody.Biden's pathetic blame game isn't fooling anyone. A recent poll found that only 15 percent believe Biden's policies have played no role in the surge that followed his White House win. And three times as many people think border security is worse under Biden than it was under Trump.It's long past time for Biden to stop offering lame excuses instead of action and actually fix the "god-awful mess" he created. The worse it gets, the more the public will suspect he's lying about every other "challenge" facing the nation.