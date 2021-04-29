© World News Today
Weimer District Court
Earlier this month, we covered
the ruling of a court in Weimar, Germany, that two schools should be prevented - with immediate effect - from forcing their pupils to wear masks, along with imposing social distancing measures and insisting on SARS-CoV-2 rapid tests.
The judge said:
"The state legislature regulating this area has gotten far removed from the facts, which has taken on seemingly historic proportions."
It has since been reported that the house, office and car of this judge have been searched by investigators because his ruling is thought to have violated the law. 2020News has the story:
The judge at the Weimar District Court, Christian Dettmar, had his house searched [on Monday]. His office, private premises and car were searched. The judge's cell phone was confiscated by the police. The judge had made a sensational decision on April 8th, 2021, which was very inconvenient for the Government's anti-Covid measures...
The decision... had caused quite a stir. It had been downloaded about two million times from the 2020News website alone. The house search... took place obviously for political reasons.
According to a t-online report
(translated from German by Google Translate), the Weimar judge's ruling has been accused of being "manifestly unlawful".
At the beginning of April, the judge ordered that the mask and test requirement for children at two Weimar schools were [to be] suspended because of an alleged risk to the welfare of the children. He had claimed responsibility for the decision. The administrative court, however, declared the mask requirement to be legal last week. The judges there indicated that they considered the family judge's decision to be "manifestly unlawful". Family courts are not empowered to issue orders to authorities.
The Weimar decision has also been heavily criticised... by other courts... The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the initial suspicion that the judge could have "consciously and seriously distanced himself from the law" and made a decision that is not supported by the statutory provisions.
A demonstration against the treatment of the Weimar judge has been announced
