"As we work to safeguard the nation and our values, we must be vigilant in our efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism within both the broader community and our own organization. "Violent extremism has no place at DHS and we will work with urgency and focus to address it."

"mindful of the constitutional right to free speech. There is a marked difference between that right and violence in furtherance of extremist ideologies."

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday launched an internal review to root out what it callswithin the agency, as officials have focused onin the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots. According to CNN , Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas wrote in a memo to staff: ABC noted thatAccording to the department, senior officials across the agency will "immediately begin a comprehensive review ofSenior officials will work to determineThe review will be no small undertaking: Homeland Security has more than 240,000 employees.Senior officials willMayorkas said.Mayorkas noted that he isHe indicated that the team would create training and resources for employees and hold listening sessions for officers and agents.Mayorkas calledto address extremism after a number of veterans participated in the Capitol riot. A "stand down" occurs when the defense secretary deems an issue important enough to be addressed through discussions across the force, according to the New York Times The Pentagon said a group would be assembled to review how to improve its vetting process for recruits and to educate service members who may be targeted by extremist organizations.