The National Weather Service is reporting that 2.3 inches of snow fell at the Cincinnati- Northern Kentucky International Airport. This broke the previous daily snowfall total of 1.5 inches set in 1901. Totals may be higher than that in some areas.
Unfortunately, the cold snap isn't over yet.
A freeze warning is in effect for all of Greater Cincinnati from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service said sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected.
"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the National Weather Service said. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
On Wednesday, the high should reach 43, melting the remaining snow. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Overnight lows could drop to 32 and areas of frost are possible after 3 a.m.
Thursday's high is 53. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m.
Here are the current unofficial snowfall totals:
- Union: 3
- CVG: 2.7
- Independence: 2
- Hamilton: 1
- Loveland: 3
- Cheviot: 2.6
- Sharonville: 2.5
Reporter Chris Mayhew contributed to this article.
