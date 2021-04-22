cold
Unseasonably cold air has been recorded from the Canadian - US border south into Texas, even into Mexico. For many states in the Central US, temperatures plummeted to more than 20 degrees below average.

'An unusually cold front moved into the Central US early this week, spilling Arctic air throughout the Plains, Midwest, and Tennessee Valley,' writes Tyler Durden. 'By Wednesday morning, "record-shattering cold" temperatures have been reported.'

BAMWX meteorologist Kirk Hinz wrote in his latest note that cold air spans from southern Canada to near Mexico on Wednesday morning. He posted a chart of dozens of locations in the Central US that set various cold record lows (some were daily and or monthly records).

chart
"The record-breaking cold has settled in this morning across the central US, stretching from near Mexico to southern Canada...as cross-polar flow drops in Arctic levels of frost/freeze temps in the late spring season. Additional record cold pushes east into Thursday morning as well before things start to moderate into the weekend," Hinz said.

Thanks to Bill Sellers for this link.