"The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day. As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I've made it clear I don't see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil."

"Governor Newsom acknowledging the need to phase out and gas extraction in California is a win for Californians. However, the statement today falls short of a mandate ... and glaringly absent from the order: a statewide setback rule."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) directed the state to stop issuing new fracking permits by January 2024. He has also asked the state toaccording to a statement from his office. Newsom claims:A spokesperson for the California Department of Conservation's Geologic Energy Management told The Hill thatFracking is a controversial method of getting oil and gas out of rocks and has been linked to water contamination and other impacts.California has recently taken the lead on other environmental issues, setting the goal of phasing out the sale of gas-powered passenger cars and trucks statewide by 2035 and ending the sale of gas-powered medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2045.Some environmentalists had mixed reactions to the news, saying they were pleased that Newsom was taking action but also saying he should go further. Acting Sierra Club California Director Brandon Dawson said in a statement: